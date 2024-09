76th Autumn Fair opens with Minister of Finance

It's that time of year again: although the autumn weather is not yet in sight this year, the 76th edition of the Vorarlberg Autumn Fair is nevertheless taking place in the exhibition halls in Dornbirn. Political celebrities were also present at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, including Finance Minister Magnus Brunner. "The Autumn Fair is not just a folk festival, but as Vorarlberg's largest marketplace, it is also an important growth driver and stimulus for the regional economy. Especially in times of digitalization, direct contact with potential customers is becoming increasingly important," explained Magnus Brunner.