Lewandowski remembers: “Then came Thomas, …”

He also comes up with a fitting anecdote. In September 2022, Lewandowski scored five goals in just 8:59 minutes against VFL Wolfsburg. An incredible performance for which the striker is still celebrated today. Müller finally approached him after the game. "He told me that I had just achieved something unique. Something that will be talked about for years to come and that I should enjoy the moment and let myself celebrate. That meant a lot to me," explained the Barca player.