Lewandowski remembers: “Then came Thomas, …”

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 15:03

Thomas Müller is FC Bayern Munich's new record player and is being celebrated for it. His former team-mate Robert Lewandowski has now also spoken out emotionally and explained why he is still fascinated by the Bayern veteran. This also has to do with a legendary game played by the Pole, in which he was surprised by Müller. 

Lewandowski was one of the first to congratulate Müller after he played his 710th competitive match for Bayern against Freiburg on Sunday. And the Pole also added on "51 - Das FC Bayern Magazin": "Thomas fascinated me as a strike partner in many ways." 

Müller is the perfect multitasker, the Barca striker explains and continues: "He talks almost the whole game and gives commands. But his instructions never distracted him from finding the ideal space himself. I've only seen that with him." Lewa is therefore not surprised that the German still plays an important role in Munich at the age of 34. 

A legendary game and a true friend
But beyond his footballing qualities, Müller would also have earned a special place in Lewandowski's heart. "When I think about our relationship, two words come to mind: unique and honest. He's the kind of teammate you could only wish for, who is also happy for his colleagues from the bottom of his heart," said the Pole.

He also comes up with a fitting anecdote. In September 2022, Lewandowski scored five goals in just 8:59 minutes against VFL Wolfsburg. An incredible performance for which the striker is still celebrated today. Müller finally approached him after the game. "He told me that I had just achieved something unique. Something that will be talked about for years to come and that I should enjoy the moment and let myself celebrate. That meant a lot to me," explained the Barca player.

Niclas Füllkrug
Niclas Füllkrug
(Bild: AFP/APA/DAMIEN MEYER)

Meanwhile, Müller still has a contract with Bayern until the end of the season. However, he recently hinted that it does not necessarily have to be the last year. Unlike with the national team, where he announced his retirement a few weeks ago. "It's quieter at dinner now without Thomas," joked DFB striker Niclas Füllkrug before Germany's Nations League match against Hungary. A personality like that is definitely missing, he concluded sentimentally. 

