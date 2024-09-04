VW top management sounds the alarm: “We still have a year …”

Plant closures in Germany and compulsory redundancies are no longer ruled out. The works council and IG Metall trade union had announced considerable resistance, while the state of Lower Saxony, which holds a stake in VW, called on the car manufacturer to avoid plant closures.

Huge sales shortfall of 500,000 cars

With regard to the sites, Antlitz referred to overcapacities. In Europe, two million fewer cars are currently being sold each year than before the coronavirus pandemic. And this is unlikely to change. For VW, with a market share of around a quarter in Europe, this means: "We are missing the sales of around 500,000 cars, the sales for around two plants. And that has nothing to do with our products or poor sales performance. The market is simply no longer there."