Trial today after home invasion of former provincial councillor

Family tied up with cable ties

In the house, the three perpetrators are said to have first encountered the couple's daughter and overpowered her. They tied her up with cable ties, sprayed her with an unknown liquid and placed her in a walk-in cupboard. The accused then allegedly also overpowered the elderly couple, tied them up with cable ties and sprayed them with liquid, whereby the former provincial councillor fought back and suffered a fracture of the 5th metacarpal.