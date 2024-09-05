Three men charged
Trial today after home invasion of former provincial councillor
The brutal crime shocked the whole country last year: former provincial councillor and businessman Josef Fill and his family were brutally attacked, tied up and injured by three perpetrators in their home in Gurten (Upper Austria). On Thursday, three men will stand before the jury, facing up to 15 and ten years in prison respectively.
The shock still runs deep: "Noises in the night still frighten us. It wasn't like that before," Josef Fill told "Krone" after the robbery on July 17th last year was solved.
Not the only burglary
The main suspects are a North Macedonian (47) and a German-Kazakh (43), both of whom will have to answer for the crime of aggravated robbery. The 43-year-old is also accused of aggravated theft by burglary on April 1, 2023 in Leoben, where he and an as yet unknown accomplice are said to have stolen valuables worth over 20,000 euros.
One drug dealer and two serious criminals
The North Macedonian has nine relevant previous convictions and is also under investigation in Germany for aggravated robbery. And his alleged German-Kazakh accomplice also has eleven previous convictions in his home country. The third suspect, a drug dealer from Innviertel (28), is said to have been the designated perpetrator as a tipster, he is said to have virtually commissioned the home invasion.
Masked window broken open
On the day of the crime, the first defendant (47) entered Austria from Germany with two unknown accomplices, met up with the 47-year-old second defendant and drove to the victims' house. Masked with gloves and balaclavas, the two main suspects and one of the accomplices are said to have entered the house through a broken window. Meanwhile, the other unknown man waited in the getaway car as the driver.
Family tied up with cable ties
In the house, the three perpetrators are said to have first encountered the couple's daughter and overpowered her. They tied her up with cable ties, sprayed her with an unknown liquid and placed her in a walk-in cupboard. The accused then allegedly also overpowered the elderly couple, tied them up with cable ties and sprayed them with liquid, whereby the former provincial councillor fought back and suffered a fracture of the 5th metacarpal.
Loot worth over 90,000 euros
The accused had also thrown items of clothing over the heads of all the victims. They are said to have demanded that Josef Fill hand over 'black money' - "otherwise they would do something to the women", according to the indictment. The robbers then searched all the rooms and took various valuables with a total value of 91,572 euros before finally fleeing.
Up to 15 or ten years in prison
If convicted, the two main defendants each face five to 15 years in prison; they have confessed. The third defendant is facing one to ten years in prison, he denies being a determined offender.
