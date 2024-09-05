My favorite tour
Explore the beautiful Tux Alps by e-bike
This e-bike tour starting in Lanersbach was a very special experience. Mountaineering legend Peter Habeler and former skier Stephan Görgl also took part this time.
This fantastic tour was made possible by former ski racer Stephan Görgl, who now works as a specialist consultant for a local bike company.
The e-bike tour starts directly at the Tux-Center (tourist information) in Lanersbach on the through road into the valley. After around 450 meters, turn left over the Enterwald bridge and then left again after the bridge towards Höllensteinhütte.
On the "toboggan run" to the Grieralm
The route continues via the Höllensteinhütte to the Loschbodenalm and finally reaches the junction with the road to the Grieralm. The former toboggan run leads uphill to the beautifully situated Grieralm at an altitude of 1786 meters.
The picturesque Griersee lake lies just above the hut. From the terrace of the beautiful Grieralm you have a magnificent view of the Realspitze, the Grierer-Karspitze and the Napfspitze. Incidentally, the local mountain of the Grieralm is the Höllenstein at a proud 2874 meters high above the Tuxertal.
Outstanding hospitality
The Grieralm offers excellent hospitality. Landlady Maria and her team lovingly look after the bikers and spoil their guests with everything their hearts desire. At the top of the menu is Zillertal home cooking and other regional delicacies from local farms.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: from the Tux-Center parking lot approx. 1.20 hours, easy to follow on a well-maintained forest road. Can also be used as a circular route.
- Distance: approx. 13 km there and back - drive a few hundred meters on the country road
- Altitude difference: Uphill 560/Downhill 560
- Requirements: Good basic fitness, safe handling of the e-bike, helmet, gloves, first-aid kit, knee protection, water bottle.
- Refreshment stops: Höllensteinhütte, 0664/ 1575004; Grieralm, 05287/86859
An e-bike tour in the middle of the beautiful Tux Alps that is accessible to everyone - a real treat for sprightly seniors on e-bikes.
