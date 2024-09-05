The hard life of the washerwomen in Eibiswald

Isabella Wippel also provides a detailed account of the laundresses' profession in her book "Memories of Old Eibiswald": "The laundresses had to work hard to earn their living. Standing on the cold cement floor in the laundry room, the strenuous rumbling, the washing in the draught of the bridge, the hands in the ice-cold water in wintertime made many a washerwoman foot-sore and gouty." There were also important things to consider when hanging up the laundry: "Discreet items, such as the lace-trimmed ladies' underpants, were always coyly hidden behind wide-spread sheets to keep them out of sight of passers-by!"