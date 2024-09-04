"Protection of the borders"
Biden wants to supply Kiev with more air defense systems
Following the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, US President Joe Biden has promised Ukraine the delivery of further air defense systems. Previously, there were reports that the USA was close to an agreement on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. The Kremlin responded by announcing that it would change its nuclear weapons doctrine. The actions of the West are forcing the Russian presidential office to make a change.
Russia is facing challenges and threats from the so-called West that require a revision of its nuclear weapons doctrine, Russian news agencies quoted presidential office spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday. The possibility that Ukraine could use US long-range weapons in its attacks deep into Russian territory is being considered.
Pictures from Poltava after the Russian attack:
The government in Kiev has been urging the US for some time to allow it to use weapons supplied to Ukraine by its allies to attack targets far inside Russia. "It is obvious that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told RIA Novosti agency. "We are taking all this into account."
Russia's nuclear weapons doctrine to be adjusted
Russia has already announced that it will adapt its nuclear weapons doctrine, but has not yet provided any details. The guideline provides for the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is threatened. Ukraine advanced into the Russian Kursk Oblast on August 6.
In a statement published on Tuesday evening, US President Biden declared that he condemned the "heinous attack" on Poltava "in the strongest possible terms". According to Ukrainian reports, at least 51 people were killed in the attack on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday and, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, a further 271 were injured. Russian missiles hit a military training center and a hospital. Military support for Kiev will continue, "including the provision of the air defense systems and capabilities the country needs to protect its borders", said Biden.
USA struggles with technical problems ahead of missile delivery
The final decision on the delivery of US long-range missiles has not yet been made and will be announced in the fall, several US insiders told Reuters on Tuesday. The JASSM missiles (Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles) could reach deep inside Russia. However, the government in Kiev will have to wait several months for the missiles because the USA will have to solve technical problems before they can be delivered.
Ukraine wants to attack Russia with weapons from the West
After the attack, Zelensky reiterated his demand to the Western allies to quickly supply his country with new air defense systems and to be allowed to use the long-range weapons already delivered for attacks on Russian territory.
Kiev was also targeted again
After Poltava, the Ukrainian capital Kiev was also hit by Russian air strikes on Wednesday morning. According to the military, Ukrainian air defenses were deployed to repel the attacks. Eyewitnesses reported several explosions on the outskirts of Kiev, indicating the use of air defense systems.
At the same time, the army reported a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. At least seven people were killed, according to the city's mayor. Three children were among the casualties.
