Navarro in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time

She already had a hunch at 2:5 in the second set, as Julia Grabher's Olympic champion revealed in the winner's interview: "When I made it 2:5, I had a hunch that it would be two sets. It's crazy that I'm in the semi-finals." It was the second Major quarter-final for both Badosa and Navarro. For the Iberian, it will be the 2021 French Open, while Navarro's only previous appearance is at Wimbledon this year. She has already had her strongest year on the tour to date, winning her first WTA title in Hobart in January.