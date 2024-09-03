Federer on Sinner: “Question must be answered”

At the same time, Federer also denounces the questions that remain unanswered in this case. The public had no knowledge of the proceedings against Sinner until the acquittal in August. "I think we all pretty much trust that Jannik didn't do anything," Federer emphasized on the "Today" program on US television station NBC. "But the possible inconsistency of him not sitting out while they weren't 100 percent sure what was going on - I think that question needs to be answered." You have to trust the process, but he understands the frustration, the Swiss explained, asking, "Has he been treated the same as others?"