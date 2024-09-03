Straight talk from the maestro
Federer on Sinner: “Question must be answered”
After Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer has now also spoken out about the doping scandal surrounding Jannik Sinner. And the Swiss superstar has a very clear opinion on the case.
"This is something we don't want to see in our sport, this kind of news, regardless of whether he has done anything or not. It's just noise that we don't want," said the 43-year-old, who ended his career two years ago with 20 Grand Slam titles, about the South Tyrolean's case. "I understand that it's a tricky situation. It's every athlete's and team's nightmare to have these accusations and problems."
At the same time, Federer also denounces the questions that remain unanswered in this case. The public had no knowledge of the proceedings against Sinner until the acquittal in August. "I think we all pretty much trust that Jannik didn't do anything," Federer emphasized on the "Today" program on US television station NBC. "But the possible inconsistency of him not sitting out while they weren't 100 percent sure what was going on - I think that question needs to be answered." You have to trust the process, but he understands the frustration, the Swiss explained, asking, "Has he been treated the same as others?"
"I believe in justice"
The Italian tennis world number one was acquitted by an independent court in March shortly before the US Open after two positive tests for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. "In the end, justice is justice, and I believe in justice," said Rafael Nadal, who is currently taking a break due to a lack of fitness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.