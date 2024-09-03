Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Straight talk from the maestro

Federer on Sinner: “Question must be answered”

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 20:37

After Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer has now also spoken out about the doping scandal surrounding Jannik Sinner. And the Swiss superstar has a very clear opinion on the case.

comment0 Kommentare

"This is something we don't want to see in our sport, this kind of news, regardless of whether he has done anything or not. It's just noise that we don't want," said the 43-year-old, who ended his career two years ago with 20 Grand Slam titles, about the South Tyrolean's case. "I understand that it's a tricky situation. It's every athlete's and team's nightmare to have these accusations and problems."

(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)
(Bild: AFP/GETTY IMAGES/MATTHEW STOCKMAN)

At the same time, Federer also denounces the questions that remain unanswered in this case. The public had no knowledge of the proceedings against Sinner until the acquittal in August. "I think we all pretty much trust that Jannik didn't do anything," Federer emphasized on the "Today" program on US television station NBC. "But the possible inconsistency of him not sitting out while they weren't 100 percent sure what was going on - I think that question needs to be answered." You have to trust the process, but he understands the frustration, the Swiss explained, asking, "Has he been treated the same as others?"

"I believe in justice"
The Italian tennis world number one was acquitted by an independent court in March shortly before the US Open after two positive tests for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. "In the end, justice is justice, and I believe in justice," said Rafael Nadal, who is currently taking a break due to a lack of fitness.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf