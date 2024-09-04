Trial in Innsbruck
Police station window smashed in a delusional rage
A mentally ill man (41) had to take a seat in the dock of the Innsbruck provincial court for smashing the window of a police station in Innsbruck in a delusional state. However, he could hardly remember anything.
On two separate days - in September 2023 and January 2024 - the 41-year-old Afghan went berserk in Innsbruck. First he knocked over motorcycles at the main railway station, then he smashed the window of a police station with a stone. In both cases, he then got into violent physical altercations with police officers - including kicks and punches.
I did it because I needed help. I heard voices beforehand and got scared.
Der 41-Jährige vor Gericht
Hardly any memories of the two crimes
When asked by Judge Paul Menardi, the man could no longer remember the September crime at all, and all he could remember about the second crime was that he had smashed the window. "I did it because I needed help," the man argued before the jury. He had previously "heard voices" and therefore "got scared".
Mental condition has "greatly improved"
"The man suffers from a form of epilepsy and also from an associated delusional disorder," emphasized an expert witness. The voices that he hears as a result are massive and sometimes urge him to "kill himself". However, this condition had "greatly improved" in the psychiatric ward, emphasized the man's defence lawyer, "my client is currently well adjusted."
Strict conditions for probation period
The court also took note of this. The man will not be placed in such a center for a probationary period of five years. However, he is subject to strict conditions: he must continue to undergo comprehensive psychotherapy, take his medication without fail, submit to regular blood level checks and demonstrably abstain from alcohol and cocaine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.