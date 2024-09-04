Health risk
Emotional stress: why women suffer in particular
While psychosocial stress initially makes women more empathetic, it harbors long-term health risks. For example, emotional pressure puts more strain on the cardiovascular and nervous systems of women than men. How healthy selfishness can help protect you.
The good news first: in women, psychosocial stress leads to improved social skills. This was the finding of a study conducted by psychologists at the University of Vienna. In the test, women were better able to differentiate between self-related and other-related emotions, which is why they reacted more empathetically.
Men, on the other hand, showed a pattern of behavior that was explained by a classic fight or flight response. This may make some female readers smile, but unfortunately there is a real catch. You might think that women cope better with stress and have fewer problems dealing with difficult situations.
Stress causes blood pressure to rise
The opposite is the case, as heart surgeon Prof. Sandra Eifert from Leipzig, Germany, author of "Herzsprechstunde" (published by Bertelsmann) confirms. There is a direct link between high blood pressure, heart attacks and vascular diseases. Women are more affected by emotional stress than men. Especially in times of hormonal change (menstrual cycle, pregnancy, menopause), whereby the different hormones themselves also have a significant influence on these systems.
Women are also frequently affected by recurring bladder infections and overactive bladders. Although a stressful phase of life itself is not a trigger, long-term stress does disrupt the immune system, increases the perception of pain and the sensitivity of the nervous system ("nervous urge to urinate"). Although a healthy lifestyle, fitness and a youthful appearance are positive goals, they can also lead to excessive demands.
Healthy selfishness as a protective function
Conclusion: Recognize what is good for you and learn to set yourself apart. There are plenty of strategies (relaxation. Mental training, running, walking, care and health programs), you just have to accept them. A dose of selfishness - in the sense of "I take time for myself and my needs" - can't hurt either.
