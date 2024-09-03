Styria launches program for problem pupils

Following the initial measures taken in spring, such as a mobile crisis intervention team, an additional suspension support program will now be launched in the new school year. Until now, pupils have been left to their own devices during the exclusion period. "With the risk that they move even more intensively in an environment that promotes violence and radicalization," says State Education Councillor Werner Amon (ÖVP). "We repeatedly receive feedback that problems are even exacerbated by the suspension," adds Martin Kremser.