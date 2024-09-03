Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For suspensions

Styria launches program for problem pupils

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 16:02

From the new school year, new support measures in Styria will ensure that suspended pupils not only have a "time-out", but also work on their problems. Background: The number of suspensions has risen sharply in recent years.

comment0 Kommentare

Death threats against teachers, orgies of violence or radical ideological aberrations: It is not rascal pranks that lead to pupils being suspended. It is the "ultima ratio", the last possible resort in the event of imminent danger, as experts from the Directorate of Education always emphasize. And yet suspensions at Styrian compulsory schools have risen sharply in recent years.

Almost 100 suspensions in the last school year
"On average over many years, we had 30.40 applications for suspensions per year. In the last school year, there were over 100 and in 93 cases it came to this," says Martin Kremser, Head of the Legal Department at the Styrian Education Directorate. Children and young people at all school levels were affected, but mainly at secondary school.

Following the initial measures taken in spring, such as a mobile crisis intervention team, an additional suspension support program will now be launched in the new school year. Until now, pupils have been left to their own devices during the exclusion period. "With the risk that they move even more intensively in an environment that promotes violence and radicalization," says State Education Councillor Werner Amon (ÖVP). "We repeatedly receive feedback that problems are even exacerbated by the suspension," adds Martin Kremser.

Suspension support

Children and young people can be suspended from school for a limited period of time - a maximum of four weeks.

  • Are pupils obliged to take part in the program? No, there is no legal basis for this. However, in the event of a suspension, parents are recommended the support program in a discussion. Experts expect it to be well received.
  • How exactly does the support program work? First, the needs of the individual student are analyzed. During the suspension, experts - such as social workers and psychologists - work with the students on their problems three to five times a week.
  • Is there additional staff for this? Yes, for the time being five full-time posts have been earmarked for this, two permanent in the central area of Graz, which is mainly affected, and three mobile for the regions. If demand increases, the number of staff will be increased.

Parents must agree
The program provides for pupils to work on their problems three to five times a week with experts, such as psychologists, during the "time out" - individually tailored to their needs. However, this requires the consent of the parents or guardians. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannes Baumgartner
Hannes Baumgartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf