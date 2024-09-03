For suspensions
Styria launches program for problem pupils
From the new school year, new support measures in Styria will ensure that suspended pupils not only have a "time-out", but also work on their problems. Background: The number of suspensions has risen sharply in recent years.
Death threats against teachers, orgies of violence or radical ideological aberrations: It is not rascal pranks that lead to pupils being suspended. It is the "ultima ratio", the last possible resort in the event of imminent danger, as experts from the Directorate of Education always emphasize. And yet suspensions at Styrian compulsory schools have risen sharply in recent years.
Almost 100 suspensions in the last school year
"On average over many years, we had 30.40 applications for suspensions per year. In the last school year, there were over 100 and in 93 cases it came to this," says Martin Kremser, Head of the Legal Department at the Styrian Education Directorate. Children and young people at all school levels were affected, but mainly at secondary school.
Following the initial measures taken in spring, such as a mobile crisis intervention team, an additional suspension support program will now be launched in the new school year. Until now, pupils have been left to their own devices during the exclusion period. "With the risk that they move even more intensively in an environment that promotes violence and radicalization," says State Education Councillor Werner Amon (ÖVP). "We repeatedly receive feedback that problems are even exacerbated by the suspension," adds Martin Kremser.
Suspension support
Children and young people can be suspended from school for a limited period of time - a maximum of four weeks.
- Are pupils obliged to take part in the program? No, there is no legal basis for this. However, in the event of a suspension, parents are recommended the support program in a discussion. Experts expect it to be well received.
- How exactly does the support program work? First, the needs of the individual student are analyzed. During the suspension, experts - such as social workers and psychologists - work with the students on their problems three to five times a week.
- Is there additional staff for this? Yes, for the time being five full-time posts have been earmarked for this, two permanent in the central area of Graz, which is mainly affected, and three mobile for the regions. If demand increases, the number of staff will be increased.
Parents must agree
The program provides for pupils to work on their problems three to five times a week with experts, such as psychologists, during the "time out" - individually tailored to their needs. However, this requires the consent of the parents or guardians.
