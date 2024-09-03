Narcotics arsenal
Investigators unearth highly explosive drug laboratory
Wearing only protective suits, investigators from the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation ventured into the apartment of a suspect (35) in Linz. It was unclear what toxic, highly explosive and harmful substances the man had stored. He had been experimenting with chemicals for years.
In addition to countless chemicals, the narcotics investigators were able to confiscate highly toxic mercury, hydrochloric acid, sulphuric acid and acetone from the Linz man.
The man had operated a highly professional laboratory for producing speed in his converted bathroom. It would have taken only one more step to produce several kilos of finished amphetamine in a dry state. 89 kilos of amphetamine base were also seized.
The 35-year-old was arrested and transferred to Linz prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
Incredible justification
The suspect confessed to experimenting with chemicals over the past two years and to having produced at least four kilos of speed (amphetamine) of excellent and rare quality. He claimed, with little credibility, that the drugs were intended exclusively for his own use.
He had obtained the laboratory equipment and the various chemicals via the Internet. The man from Linz was remanded in custody.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
