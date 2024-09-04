Dorotheum burglars sentenced to prison

Graz was the scene of a spectacular burglary at the beginning of March. Violent criminals drove a car into the window display of the Dorotheum auction house in the city center. However, it took three noisy attempts to get inside. The car was ten centimeters too big. If the perpetrators had had a smaller vehicle, they would have been able to get through the glass display case in one go. However, they failed twice against the wall to the right and left of the shop window. If they had succeeded immediately as planned, they would probably have been over the hill before the police arrived.