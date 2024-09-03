Pest problems on the rise

Despite irrigation, heat-sensitive crops such as cabbage are suffering greatly from heat stress, leading to yield losses of up to 80 percent, according to the Chamber of Agriculture. Carrots, onions and sweetcorn also suffer from reduced yields. According to Josef Moosbrugger, head of the Chamber of Agriculture, pest problems also increase in the heat. He considers criticism of pesticides in this situation to be "incomprehensible and populist".