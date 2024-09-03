Vorteilswelt
Only eleven days vacation

ÖSV ladies take off “topless” to Chile today

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 13:54

While most of the red-white-red ski aces are already training in South America or New Zealand, coach David Fill's "Speed East" ladies will only take off for Chile on Wednesday. Among them is ÖSV rising star Emily Schöpf - who, however, still has to do without an important "accessory".

comment0 Kommentare

"Hopefully we'll have the same great conditions in Chile as two years ago. Back then, the snow and weather were almost perfect for a month," Emily Schöpf reminisced about the late summer of 2022 before taking off from Munich via Paris to Santiago this evening. In South America, the 24-year-old from Montafon will be preparing for the upcoming season until October 1 together with downhill overall World Cup winner Conny Hütter, her Atomic colleague Mirjam Puchner, with whom she also "shares" service guru Gernot Grasser, and Steffi Venier.

"Summer training has gone very well so far and I feel in top shape," reveals the police athlete, who took just eleven days off, recently took some time out at Lake Garda and attended the MotoGP in Spielberg in August with her partner Georg at the invitation of her head sponsor Rauch.

Speaking of which: despite the deal with the Rankweiler fruit juice manufacturer, she is still "topless" in Chile. "Unfortunately, the new helmet wasn't quite ready," says "Emy". "But I'm all the more looking forward to wearing it for the first time."

(Bild: marcelmayer.com/Rauch Fruchtsäfte)
(Bild: marcelmayer.com/Rauch Fruchtsäfte)

Schöpf - who has a fixed World Cup starting place in the downhill thanks to her win in the European Cup rankings - is cautious when it comes to setting goals. "First of all, I want to establish myself in the top 30 as quickly as possible." And she also wants to take the next steps in the super-G and recommend herself for further appearances. "But the fight for tickets will be very tough," says the racer from Tschagguns.

Emily Schöpf doesn't even want to think about competing at the home World Championships in February 2025. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Emily Schöpf doesn't even want to think about competing at the home World Championships in February 2025.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Dream of the home World Championships
And what about the World Championships in Saalbach? "Of course it would be a dream come true for me if I could compete at a home World Championships. But this will be my first full World Cup season. I think it would be presumptuous to speculate about taking part in the World Championships just yet." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
