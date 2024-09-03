ÖSV ladies take off “topless” to Chile today

Schöpf - who has a fixed World Cup starting place in the downhill thanks to her win in the European Cup rankings - is cautious when it comes to setting goals. "First of all, I want to establish myself in the top 30 as quickly as possible." And she also wants to take the next steps in the super-G and recommend herself for further appearances. "But the fight for tickets will be very tough," says the racer from Tschagguns.