Youth League premiere
Explosive draw for Rapid! Will they get revenge?
Will there be revenge? The SK Rapid U19s know their opponents in the Youth League: they will face SC Braga again!
Austria is not only represented by two clubs in the Champions League for the first time this season. Salzburg's entry into the new league phase of the top flight also means that three ÖFB teams will be playing in the UEFA Youth League for the first time. Because Salzburg, like Sturm Graz, is now allowed to compete in the league stage of the U19 European Cup, Rapid's youngsters have been given the Bulls' place in the Champions League. The Hütteldorfer are represented for the first time in the Youth League, which was introduced in 2013.
The first opponent for Rapid's U19s, who will enter the second round, was drawn in Nyon on Tuesday morning. It will be against the U19s of SC Braga (POR). This will be a repeat of the Europa League play-off duel between the respective professional teams in the Youth League (Braga narrowly prevailed, Rapid had to go into the Conference League). This time, however, hopefully with the better outcome for the green and white.
"Has a double appeal"
"This draw naturally has a double appeal for us. On the one hand because of the very close encounter between our professional team a few days ago, and on the other because Portugal has proven to be one of the top nations for young talent," said Willi Schuldes (Head of Academy, Youth and Women's Football). "We're really looking forward to this clash and our first appearance in the Youth League."
Should Rapid get past this hurdle, the winner of the duel between FC Basel (SUI) and Sabah FC (AZE) will be waiting in the 3rd round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
