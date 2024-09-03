Explosive draw for Rapid! Will they get revenge?

Austria is not only represented by two clubs in the Champions League for the first time this season. Salzburg's entry into the new league phase of the top flight also means that three ÖFB teams will be playing in the UEFA Youth League for the first time. Because Salzburg, like Sturm Graz, is now allowed to compete in the league stage of the U19 European Cup, Rapid's youngsters have been given the Bulls' place in the Champions League. The Hütteldorfer are represented for the first time in the Youth League, which was introduced in 2013.