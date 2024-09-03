“So brutal!” Kitz winner pushes his limits

"It was so brutal. I experienced so many things today and got to know myself. Halfway up the Jaufenpass, I thought to myself, how am I going to make it to the Timmelsjoch? In the end I also got cramps. I was already extremely tense at the start and my heart rate was too high," said Dreeßen on Eurosport, who has the greatest respect for all finishers: "After the experience, everyone who reaches the finish is a hero to me. Above all, the greatest respect for the women!"