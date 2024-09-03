Ötztal Cycle Marathon
“So brutal!” Kitz winner pushes his limits
The 43rd Ötztaler Cycle Marathon took place at the weekend. Former ski racer and Kitzbühel winner Thomas Dreßen took part for the first time and pushed himself to his limits. "It was so brutal. I experienced so many things today and got to know myself," said the German, who achieved his personal goal with a time under ten hours (9:40:59). You can see the highlights in the video above.
Anyone who can conquer the Streif can also take on the Öztal. Ex-ski star Thomas Dreßen probably thought so and took part in this year's Öztal Cycle Marathon. The route covered 227 kilometers from Sölden over four Alpine passes (Kühtaisattel, Brenner, Jaufenpass and Timmelsjoch) to South Tyrol and back again. The participants overcame an incredible 5,500 meters of altitude. A total of 4,226 participants from all over the world were at the start to face this enormous challenge to body and mind.
"It was so brutal. I experienced so many things today and got to know myself. Halfway up the Jaufenpass, I thought to myself, how am I going to make it to the Timmelsjoch? In the end I also got cramps. I was already extremely tense at the start and my heart rate was too high," said Dreeßen on Eurosport, who has the greatest respect for all finishers: "After the experience, everyone who reaches the finish is a hero to me. Above all, the greatest respect for the women!"
The men's race was won by Canadian Jack Burke with an incredible time of 6:49:14 hours. Austrian Hans-Jörg Leopold took second place with a time of 6:59:36, Stefano Cecchini (ITA) was third and the best Tyrolean Alban Lakata fourth.
Record in the women's race
The women's race was won by German cyclist Janine Meyer. After dominating the race last year, she was able to take the lead again this year and keep up with the best men. She crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 7:26:26, beating her own time from the previous year and setting a new record for the fastest woman. Belgian Ils Van der Moeren finished second, 27 minutes and 2 seconds behind the winner. Roberta Bussone (ITA) came third.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
