Man jumped off bridge and killed passenger

Son: "Loss is unfair and tragic"

When the emergency doctor arrived, it was already too late to help the man who had jumped off the bridge. Margarita Galindos was brought to the emergency room brain-dead and remained in a coma for a long time - until her family decided to switch off the machines. Her son David is still stunned: "Mom was an incredibly loving woman who looked after everyone. Her loss is simply unfair and more than tragic! If dad had gone under the bridge just a second earlier or later, she would have been ok."