"No intention"
Man jumped off bridge and killed passenger
In the fatal wrong place at the wrong time. There is no other way to describe the tragic death of a 59-year-old woman from the Los Angeles suburb of Sylmar. Margarita Galindo was sitting in the passenger seat of her car when a man jumped off a bridge and crashed through the windshield at full speed.
Galindo's husband, Florencio, was behind the wheel as the couple traveled on Highway 210 to visit their grandchildren in San Bernardino. At around 7 p.m., he was driving under a bridge at the Roxford Drive exit when a suicidal man jumped onto the roadway from a height of around 15 meters. He crashed head first through the windshield and hit Margarita Galindo like a deadly projectile.
Driver uninjured
Florencio Galindo, who was uninjured, skidded briefly but was then able to pull over to the side of the road and call the emergency services. His son David told local TV station KTLA: "My father was in a state of shock and called me on his cell phone. He didn't know what had happened and just that he couldn't get his door open."
In this post you can see a photo of the family:
Son: "Loss is unfair and tragic"
When the emergency doctor arrived, it was already too late to help the man who had jumped off the bridge. Margarita Galindos was brought to the emergency room brain-dead and remained in a coma for a long time - until her family decided to switch off the machines. Her son David is still stunned: "Mom was an incredibly loving woman who looked after everyone. Her loss is simply unfair and more than tragic! If dad had gone under the bridge just a second earlier or later, she would have been ok."
The family has set up a fundraising website on gofundme.com to help pay for the funeral costs. Widower Florencio announced in a statement that he harbored no hatred for the suicide: "I don't know what problems caused him to want to die. He did not intend for my wife to die."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.