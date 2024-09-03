4th child on the way
Princess Sofia of Sweden is pregnant again
The Swedish royal couple Sofia (39) and Carl Philip (45) are expecting their fourth child. According to the Swedish royal family, the expected date of birth is next February.
The princess is said to be doing well. She will probably carry out her official program in the autumn as planned, according to the announcement.
Three big brothers
Sofia and Carl Philip already have three sons: Princes Alexander (8), Gabriel (7) and Julian (3). The new addition will be the ninth grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf (78) and Queen Silvia (80).
In 2019, Carl Gustaf decided that some of his grandchildren should no longer officially belong to the royal family.
Member of the royal family
This meant that the children of Carl Philip and Sofia, as well as those of Princess Madeleine (42) and her husband Christopher O'Neill (50), would not have to perform royal duties at the highest level.
The forthcoming royal baby - like his siblings - will therefore not be part of the Swedish royal family, but will still be a member of the royal family.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
