"Energy is madness"
Rapid: “New” home is finally also a fortress
Spectacle guaranteed - Rapid is developing into a home power. Dion Beljo and Guido Burgstaller now face longer breaks.
"Do you have the same grades as us in Germany? Then a B+," smiled coach Klauß when asked how he would rate Rapid's start to the season. "If we'd had to win in Linz to get an A, we'd also be in the Europa League."
But the 3:2 spectacle against Salzburg was the perfect end to a monster start with twelve games in five weeks. "We have the quality to beat even the best," nodded veteran Schaub. Champions Sturm also left the three points in Hütteldorf ...
Five home wins already
Speaking of which: In the whole of last season, Rapid only managed six home wins in 19 games, but now, at the beginning of September, the Green-Whites have already scored five three-pointers (and the 2-2 draw against Braga). For the first time since moving into the Allianz Stadium in 2016, the "new" home is finally a fortress. "The energy from our fans is simply amazing," beamed Auer, who sank a volley against the Bulls to make it 2-1.
"We mustn't fly"
Klauß is happy to take the euphoria in the surrounding area in his stride: "But we have to stay diligent, we mustn't fly too much." Rapid still lacks the consistency, the mental willingness to suffer even against supposedly unattractive opponents in less emotional (away) games, to overcome their weaker self. That is the next step in our development. The feat against Salzburg was (more) feasible, but still remarkable just 44 hours after the Braga fight. Especially after the quick 0:1, when Seidl, Sangare and co. pushed themselves to their limits. And beyond that ...
Duo threatens longer break
Matchwinner Jansson, who announced his substitution after his celebrated brace in the 82nd minute, is likely to be given the all-clear. Strikers Burgstaller (thigh) and Beljo (ankle) are still awaiting today's MRI examinations. But both are threatened with longer breaks. Which would be fatal for Rapid, suddenly Dursun could be the only real center forward. Unless sporting director Katzer strikes on the transfer market after all. The window is open until Thursday ...
Jansson and Beljo have of course also withdrawn from their (U21) teams. Nevertheless, seven Rapid players (including Bolla and Sangare) from the professional squad are playing for their country during the international break. The rest will test against Lafnitz on Friday.
