Rapid: “New” home is finally also a fortress

"We mustn't fly"

Klauß is happy to take the euphoria in the surrounding area in his stride: "But we have to stay diligent, we mustn't fly too much." Rapid still lacks the consistency, the mental willingness to suffer even against supposedly unattractive opponents in less emotional (away) games, to overcome their weaker self. That is the next step in our development. The feat against Salzburg was (more) feasible, but still remarkable just 44 hours after the Braga fight. Especially after the quick 0:1, when Seidl, Sangare and co. pushed themselves to their limits. And beyond that ...