Asylum seeker raged for days in Salzburg tobacconist’s shop

Her gloomy premonition ("Next time he'll destroy my tobacconist's") was to come true just one day later. At around 5 p.m., the tobacconist received an alarm and went to her store - and could hardly believe what she saw. "There was broken glass everywhere," says Stabau, on the verge of tears. The asylum seeker had destroyed the display of her tobacconist's with a manhole cover. The 30-year-old also destroyed a vending machine selling cannabis products. These were his last acts for the time being: The police arrested the man. He is now in Puch-Urstein prison. "Hopefully he won't be sent back to the refugee camp in Bergheim," hopes Stadlau.