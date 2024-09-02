Arrest only now
Asylum seeker raged for days in Salzburg tobacconist’s shop
Tens of crimes within a few days! A 30-year-old Arab stole tobacco, destroyed a vending machine and smashed a window. "Because of my nicotine addiction," he says.
"I'm terrified, I almost don't dare go into my store anymore." Angelika Stabau is at the end of her tether. The Bergheim tobacconist has been through some almost unbelievable moments. An asylum seeker (30) maltreated the woman for days, stealing tobacco products, demolishing her vending machine and smashing the shop window of her tobacconist's with a manhole cover. "It's simply unbelievable that this guy was allowed to roam free for so long", Stabau is furious.
A look back: last Wednesday, the 30-year-old came into the tobacconist's not far from Bergheimer Post for the first time. He grabbed some tobacco, but didn't think about paying - the stateless man preferred to flee. The next day, the sad spectacle repeated itself. "I called the police, I had it all on my surveillance camera," says Stabau. However, the incidents were apparently not enough for an arrest. On Friday, the man made his way to the tobacconist's again. Stabau turned the man away. The asylum seeker then grabbed a manhole cover and destroyed a cigarette machine. "That was an incredible bang", says the tobacconist.
Her gloomy premonition ("Next time he'll destroy my tobacconist's") was to come true just one day later. At around 5 p.m., the tobacconist received an alarm and went to her store - and could hardly believe what she saw. "There was broken glass everywhere," says Stabau, on the verge of tears. The asylum seeker had destroyed the display of her tobacconist's with a manhole cover. The 30-year-old also destroyed a vending machine selling cannabis products. These were his last acts for the time being: The police arrested the man. He is now in Puch-Urstein prison. "Hopefully he won't be sent back to the refugee camp in Bergheim," hopes Stadlau.
The 30-year-old Arab himself told investigators that his motive was his "strong nicotine addiction". In any case, the loot was modest - but the damage to property is all the greater. "I just don't want to think about it," sighs Stabau.
