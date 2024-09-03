The house rules for good coexistence in the country

High level of approval

Points such as "Immigrants with criminal convictions must not stay with us", "Women can choose their partners just as freely as men, regardless of their religion and ethnicity", "Parents are jointly responsible for their children's success at school and in society" and "The law of the state is above the law of religion" are just as important to Austrians as the statement "We say please and thank you". Overall, the house rules received 74 percent approval.