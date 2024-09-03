Vorteilswelt
Rules and regulations

The house rules for good coexistence in the country

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 06:00

The latest election results in Germany have clearly shown this: Anyone who stirs up public opinion on the subject of immigration wins votes. It is clear that the topic of migration dominates politics across national borders. The magazine "Der Pragmaticus" has drawn up house rules for good coexistence in Austria.

The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concert and the attack in Solingen have also prompted the magazine "Der Pragmaticus" to work with experts to draw up realistic criteria for living together in an enlightened democracy.

In order to develop house rules for living together, representative surveys were carried out by Unique Research and statements on religion, school, family, everyday life and state and society were ranked in order of importance by the respondents (scroll up).

High level of approval
Points such as "Immigrants with criminal convictions must not stay with us", "Women can choose their partners just as freely as men, regardless of their religion and ethnicity", "Parents are jointly responsible for their children's success at school and in society" and "The law of the state is above the law of religion" are just as important to Austrians as the statement "We say please and thank you". Overall, the house rules received 74 percent approval. 

The medium's house rules may also be reminiscent of the ÖVP's "Leitkultur" and "Leidkultur" campaigns. This turned out to be more of a political farce, at least in the first stage. An advertising motif with the slogan "Tradition instead of multiculturalism" had to be deleted and many others had to be at least partially changed. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
