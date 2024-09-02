Inform
Tropical heat caused a drop in visitor numbers
The heatwave with temperatures of over 30 degrees led to a 14 percent drop in visitor numbers at Inform in Oberwart compared to the previous year. The new parking situation also caused confusion, which was a source of little joy for visitors and organizers alike.
With 16,400 visitors, this year's Inform saw a significant drop in attendance. Last year, around 19,000 guests were welcomed to the country's largest trade fair. For organizer Markus Tuider, this was a mixed result, which was mainly due to the tropical heat of the past few days. "I would like to pay tribute to those visitors who dared to enter the halls despite the 30 degree temperatures. That cannot be taken for granted," says Tuider.
However, the 300 or so exhibitors were still satisfied when asked. "Basically, we heard that they received a lot of encouragement for the product range. People were interested and, after talking to the exhibitors, good deals were also concluded," says Tuider.
Parking situation a major topic of conversation among visitors
However, the new parking situation caused some displeasure among visitors. The organizer paid the parking fees on the exhibition grounds itself. However, you had to give your license plate number, which not everyone understood. According to Roland Poiger, Managing Director of Inform Events, around 1,200 vehicles were counted in the paid parking areas on each day of the fair. It is not yet known how many of them will be confronted with fines. But there won't be many, says Poiger, because "the system was very well organized by the trade fair organizer." However, there was criticism and individual complaints, Poiger admits. Tuider, on the other hand, confirms that the issue has not yet been completely resolved and would like to see improvements from the municipality and Inform Events for future events. On the surrounding parking lots managed by the municipality of Oberwart, there were no parking tickets for visitors to the fair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.