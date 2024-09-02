Tropical heat caused a drop in visitor numbers

Parking situation a major topic of conversation among visitors

However, the new parking situation caused some displeasure among visitors. The organizer paid the parking fees on the exhibition grounds itself. However, you had to give your license plate number, which not everyone understood. According to Roland Poiger, Managing Director of Inform Events, around 1,200 vehicles were counted in the paid parking areas on each day of the fair. It is not yet known how many of them will be confronted with fines. But there won't be many, says Poiger, because "the system was very well organized by the trade fair organizer." However, there was criticism and individual complaints, Poiger admits. Tuider, on the other hand, confirms that the issue has not yet been completely resolved and would like to see improvements from the municipality and Inform Events for future events. On the surrounding parking lots managed by the municipality of Oberwart, there were no parking tickets for visitors to the fair.