Label fraud
State governments cave in: Dogs remain sharp!
A ban on training guard dogs: announced in full in the run-up to the amendment to the law, Styrian politicians are suddenly backing away from the new regulation and their own words.
VP Governor Christopher Drexler and Vice Governor Anton Lang (SP) received much applause for their announcement. Banning the training of guard dogs for private individuals was an important measure for greater security, the two announced full-bodied in election campaign times It was explicitly stated: "The combat readiness of dogs is increased by means of bite and attack training."
However, as was later revealed, training by the ÖKV was to be excluded. And although this was expressly pointed out, as reported, the state security law has now been passed, including the exemption!
The facts
- "Increasing combativeness and aggression" is expressly prohibited in the Animal Protection Act.
- In "working dog sport", however, the discipline of "protection work" is still permitted, where the dog bites into the protective sleeve - attached to the human - on command.
Why the sudden change of heart? Does training no longer increase combat readiness? "And does the safety of the population suddenly no longer count for so much after all?" asks Maggie Entenfellner, head of the "Animal Corner", in the direction of the state governments, who have deviated from their own announcements.
"They have bowed to the interests of dog sports enthusiasts", Entenfellner suspects. "They are only representing the interests of a minimal clientele against the vast majority who want safety." And: "If someone is harmed by a deliberately armed dog in the future, Drexler and Lang will have to put up with questions."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
