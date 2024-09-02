Putin travels to Mongolia: Appeal for arrest

"Mongolia would be violating its international obligations as a member of the International Criminal Court if it allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit without arresting him," said Maria Elena Vignoli of Human Rights Watch.

According to information from Moscow, Putin is traveling to the country on Tuesday at the invitation of Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch in order to expand cooperation with his neighbor - despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.