Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For war crimes

Putin travels to Mongolia: Appeal for arrest

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 14:20

One day before Vladimir Putin's visit, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch has called on Mongolia to ban Russia's ruler from entering the country or to arrest him.

comment0 Kommentare

"Mongolia would be violating its international obligations as a member of the International Criminal Court if it allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit without arresting him," said Maria Elena Vignoli of Human Rights Watch.

According to information from Moscow, Putin is traveling to the country on Tuesday at the invitation of Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch in order to expand cooperation with his neighbor - despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Kremlin sees no danger for Putin
Mongolia recognizes the ICC and would actually have to arrest Putin during his stay in Ulan Bator. However, Moscow is relaxed about this and sees no danger for Putin due to the friendly relations between the two countries, as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained. This is Putin's first trip to a country that is a member of the court in The Hague since the start of his war of aggression against Ukraine.

Mongolia strives to maintain a balanced relationship with its powerful neighbors China and Russia, as well as with the West. Because Mongolia is also dependent on Russia, it is considered unlikely that the country would jeopardize relations by arresting Putin.

International arrest warrant for war crimes
The ICC, based in The Hague, has been prosecuting particularly serious offenses such as war crimes since 2002. It began investigations immediately after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin personally for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

This was issued for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children to Russia. The World Criminal Court itself has no means of executing arrest warrants. However, all states parties to the court are obliged to arrest the wanted persons and hand them over to the court if they are on their territory.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf