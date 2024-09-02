Current situation in Tyrol
More unemployed, apprentices urgently needed
As of August 31, a total of 12,191 people were unemployed in Tyrol. Compared to the previous year, this is an increase of 1693 people or 16.1 percent, reported the AMS on Monday. A topsy-turvy world: despite rising employment, the number of jobseekers continues to grow. The situation on the apprenticeship market is also precarious.
With 12,191 unemployed and an estimated 365,000 people in employment, the unemployment rate in Tyrol was 3.2 percent in August 2024. The (estimated) unemployment rate was therefore 0.4 percentage points higher than in the previous year. "This is still the lowest figure in a comparison of federal states," explains the AMS.
Austria-wide, the increase in unemployment amounted to 10 percent - according to the AMS, there are currently a total of 287,458 unemployed people in the country.
1961 people on AMS training courses
Six out of ten people registered as unemployed in Tyrol (58.9%) have been registered as unemployed for less than three months. 1961 people are currently taking part in AMS Tirol training measures. "That is 270 people or 16 percent more than in the previous year," it said.
Our labor market is growing on both sides. More people are finding work and at the same time unemployment is increasing.
Johannes Schranz, stv. Landesgeschäftsführer AMS Tirol
The situation on the apprenticeship market
The number of apprenticeship vacancies remains at "a high level, even if a slight decline in the number of immediately available apprenticeship vacancies of 6 percent to a total of 1,595 can be observed compared to the previous year", the AMS continued. Apprentices in the accommodation sector are particularly in demand, with 368 vacancies, followed by the food trade (251), gas, water, heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation (87), building construction (73) and electrical installation (69).
The number of immediately available apprenticeship seekers, on the other hand, rose by 23.2 percent to 472. "Despite this increase, the number of vacant apprenticeship positions at 1595 clearly exceeds the number of those looking for an apprenticeship. This discrepancy underlines the continuing need for young skilled workers across various sectors." "Demographic change" will "further exacerbate" this need, as a particularly large number of skilled workers with apprenticeship training will leave the labor market in the coming years, it said.
Tyrolean labor market in August
Unemployment increased
+1,693 | +16.1% to 12,191 people
Employment increased
+3,000 | +0.8% to 365,000 salaried employees
- Unemployment rate increased
+0.4 percentage points to 3.2 percent
Number of job vacancies continues to fall
The labor market in Tyrol in general continues to show a downward trend in job vacancies. At the end of August, 7403 immediately available vacancies were registered with AMS Tirol, a decrease of
8.3 percent or 671 jobs compared to the previous year.
Trade (-346), accommodation and food services (-161) and manufacturing (-140) were particularly affected by the decline in vacancies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
