More unemployed, apprentices urgently needed

The number of immediately available apprenticeship seekers, on the other hand, rose by 23.2 percent to 472. "Despite this increase, the number of vacant apprenticeship positions at 1595 clearly exceeds the number of those looking for an apprenticeship. This discrepancy underlines the continuing need for young skilled workers across various sectors." "Demographic change" will "further exacerbate" this need, as a particularly large number of skilled workers with apprenticeship training will leave the labor market in the coming years, it said.