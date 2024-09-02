"More justice"
The Freedom Party wants to turn Carinthia blue again
Following the election victory of the right-wing AfD in Germany, the Freedom Party sees a strong tailwind for the upcoming national elections in Carinthia. The blue party is focusing on typical FP topics and also three women. Angerer and Co. are aiming for at least four seats in the National Council.
The three priorities of the Carinthian Freedom Party in the national election campaign are hardly surprising. In tried and tested fashion, they are focusing on justice, security and homeland. "We want to become the number one in Carinthia," says Carinthia's FP leader Erwin Angerer at the presentation of the top candidates. The blue party has a little surprise in store: there are three women among the ten district candidates.
Match with a black veteran
One of them is Barbara Plunger, who is expected to win the election for the Freedom Party in Hermagor. "It certainly won't be easy, because the ÖVP's Gabriel Obernosterer has a strong tailwind in this district," says Angerer. So it won't be an easy race for the political newcomer.
The top district candidates:
- Feldkirchen: Gernot Prinz, hotel manager
- Hermagor: Barbara Plunger, employee
- Klagenfurt City: Gernot Darmann, lawyer
- Klagenfurt Land: Dominic Keuschnig, employee
- Spittal: Tina Berger, contract employee
- St. Veit an der Glan: Josef Ofner, politician
- Villach Stadt: Katrin Nießner, office worker
- Villach Land: Maximilian Linder, restaurateur and farmer
- Völkermarkt: Kajetan Glantschnig, employee
- Wolfsberg: Christian Ragger, lawyer
However, it is not only in Upper Carinthia that the Blue Party wants to make significant gains in votes. As the FPÖ was unable to secure a majority in the Völkermarkt district in the EU elections, the Freedom Party wants to do everything it can in the National Council election campaign to bring down the red stronghold. "It's possible with this team."
Carinthian concerns to be heard in Vienna
But it is not just the top candidates that are expected to win the elections in Carinthia. Angerer and his team are focusing on tried-and-tested issues in their program. "There must be an end to immigration under the knife. In addition, the hard-working people should be carried on their hands again," emphasizes state leadership candidate Gernot Darmann, who is fiercely critical of "system politics".
Karl Nehammer doesn't know where the fire is and with Andreas Babler, all hope is lost. He will only lead us back towards communism.
Landesspitzenkandidat Gernot Darmann
If the Freedom Party were to win the election on September 29, then they would "finally want to represent Carinthian interests beyond the pack again."
The Blue Party not only has its sights set on winning the election, but also four seats in the National Council. "If things go well, we could get another seat via the federal list," calculates Angerer. This is why the Freedom Party is starting its big Carinthia tour "Auf an Ratscher" next Tuesday.
