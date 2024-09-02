Significant rise in unemployment in Salzburg

Compared to the same month last year, the largest increases in the number of unemployed persons and people undergoing AMS training were recorded at the end of August in the goods production/industry (+16.6 percent), construction (+12.9 percent), transportation and warehousing (+12.2 percent), trade (+12 percent) and catering and accommodation (+10.1 percent) sectors. The rise in unemployment in the temporary employment sector (+9%) and in healthcare and social work (+8%) was somewhat lower, but still strong. "Austria is currently experiencing a significant industrial recession," said AMS Managing Director Johannes Kopf in a written statement. "Unfortunately, there is no immediate prospect of stronger impetus from the global economy, nor do our leading indicators show an imminent upturn here."