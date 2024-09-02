Almost 15 percent
Significant rise in unemployment in Salzburg
At the end of August, around 352,200 people in Austria had no job. The increase in Salzburg is the third highest. Which sectors are particularly affected.
The slump in the domestic industry continues to weigh on the labor market: at the end of August, around 352,200 people had no job, of which 287,458 were registered as unemployed and 64,798 were in training measures offered by the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS). Compared to the same month last year, the number of unemployed and AMS training participants rose by 9.8 percent or 31,497 people, the Ministry of Labor and AMS announced on Monday.
Compared to the same month last year, the largest increases in the number of unemployed persons and people undergoing AMS training were recorded at the end of August in the goods production/industry (+16.6 percent), construction (+12.9 percent), transportation and warehousing (+12.2 percent), trade (+12 percent) and catering and accommodation (+10.1 percent) sectors. The rise in unemployment in the temporary employment sector (+9%) and in healthcare and social work (+8%) was somewhat lower, but still strong. "Austria is currently experiencing a significant industrial recession," said AMS Managing Director Johannes Kopf in a written statement. "Unfortunately, there is no immediate prospect of stronger impetus from the global economy, nor do our leading indicators show an imminent upturn here."
The most significant increases in unemployment and training participants were recorded in Tyrol (+16.1 percent), Upper Austria (+15.5 percent), Salzburg (+14.9 percent) and Styria (+14.1 percent). The lowest increases were recorded in Carinthia and Burgenland (+5.7 percent each) and Vienna (+7.7 percent).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
