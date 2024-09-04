Laurie Anderson pays homage to great US aviation pioneer

On "Amelia", Anderson proves that she is a gifted storyteller. In the 22 spoken word tracks, she deals with the last flight of American aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart. In 1937, five years after Earhart's spectacular record flight across the Atlantic, she wanted to set another record: to be the first person to fly around the world at the equator. On May 21, 1937, she set off on her pioneering feat, but six weeks later she took off from New Guinea for her final leg - and has been missing ever since.