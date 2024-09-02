“Genetics star” Josef Penninger turns 60 years old

Penninger completed his medical studies at the University of Innsbruck. In 1990, he completed his doctoral thesis under pathologist and gerontologist Georg Wick. With a scholarship, Penninger moved to the Ontario Cancer Institute as a post-doctoral fellow, where he worked for a total of four years. It was in Canada that the physician really got his career rolling. He was twice voted into the "Top 10" in the list of "Most Modern Scientists of the Year". The media named him the "Young leader in medicine in Canada" and ranked him among the "Ten most interesting people of the year 2000" or among the "Top 40 under 40".