"Krone" notes
Open day for the Bulls’ defense
The 2:3 at SK Rapid was the first defeat of the current season for FC Red Bull Salzburg and head coach Pep Lijnders. While two attacking players impressed, two defenders in particular fell miles short of expectations. The "Krone" grades for the game.
Blaswich 3
Didn't always make the most confident impression. On the other hand, he made one or two strong saves.
Dedic 3
Safer compared to his teammates.
Piatkowski 1
The international often looked out of sorts against the fast Rapid players and was involved in two goals conceded.
Baidoo 1
He was also an open day in defense.
Kjaergaard 2
In an unfamiliar position as left-back, he completely lacked access to the game. Had to come off injured.
Diambou 3
Was involved in winning the ball before the 1:0.
Gourna-Douath 2
The Frenchman only won a quarter of his tackles. No grip!
Gloukh 3
Assisted the first goal, missed the second shortly afterwards. Despite having the most touches of the ball (97), he didn't manage enough overall.
Nene 5
The Malian justified his starting eleven appearance with a goal, an assist and some good offensive actions.
Ratkov 4
Helped win the ball before taking the lead. After a header against the woodwork, he scored with aplomb to make it 2:2.
Yeo 3
Wasn't as noticeable as recently, but set up the second goal well.
Daghim 2
Took over for the injured Kjaergaard. However, he was almost ineffective on the left.
Bidstrup 3
Fitted in well.
Capaldo 3
Had the best tackle rate as a "joker" (75 %).
OUR SCORES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
