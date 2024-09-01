Vuelta a Espana
Drops out of the top 10! Bitter day for Felix Gall
The Slovenian Primoz Roglic was also unable to take the Vuelta leader's jersey from Ben O'Connor on the Cuitu Negru climb. The Red Bull pro outsprinted the Australian by around half a minute on the final climb on Sunday, but the Decathlon captain saved a 43-second lead going into the rest day. O'Connor's team-mate Felix Gall, on the other hand, lost an enormous amount of time and dropped out of the top ten. As on Thursday, the stage win went to the Spaniard Pablo Castrillo.
Although Roglic pulled away from his rivals around O'Connor at the start of the steepest section on Cuitu Negru, the three-time Vuelta winner was unable to pull out a big lead. In the end, he was even caught by Enric Mas (Movistar). The Spaniard crossed the finish line at the same time as the Slovenian and is still third overall (+2:23 min.)
Gall, on the other hand, dropped back from eighth to 21st place. The East Tyrolean was no help to O'Connor in the 19 km long and particularly steep final climb. He was the only one of the top ten riders to drop out of the group of favorites early on. Gall, who was possibly in poor health, only crossed the fog-shrouded finish line in 129th place, more than 26 minutes behind.
Can Gall take the stage win?
The second rest day follows on Monday, before the final week of the race opens on Tuesday with the next tough mountain finish. Gall's now almost 30-minute deficit in the overall standings at least gives him more tactical options to chase a stage win in the final week as hoped.
The Spaniard Castrillo from the second division team Kern came out of a breakaway group on Sunday twelve seconds ahead of Alexander Vlasov (Red Bull). Frenchman Pavel Sivakov (UAE/+31 sec.) finished third. Roglic and Mas finished around one minute behind Castrillo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
