Drops out of the top 10! Bitter day for Felix Gall

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic was also unable to take the Vuelta leader's jersey from Ben O'Connor on the Cuitu Negru climb. The Red Bull pro outsprinted the Australian by around half a minute on the final climb on Sunday, but the Decathlon captain saved a 43-second lead going into the rest day. O'Connor's team-mate Felix Gall, on the other hand, lost an enormous amount of time and dropped out of the top ten. As on Thursday, the stage win went to the Spaniard Pablo Castrillo.