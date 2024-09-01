Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

All respect!

Burgenland woman is Austria’s best bed ploughman

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 19:00

Hannah Thrackl (22) from Kobersdorf was the only female participant in the national plowing competition in Walding, Upper Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

Hannah Thrackl from Kobersdorf is a passionate farmer. Even as a child, she watched harrowing, plowing and sowing. Since graduating from the Francisco-Josephinum agricultural college in Wieselburg, she has been helping out full-time on her parents Karin and Helmut's arable farm, which she would like to take over later. Together they farm 22 hectares.

Thrackl impressed the jury with an even plow pattern with no visible vegetation in her furrow. (Bild: Reinhard Judt)
Thrackl impressed the jury with an even plow pattern with no visible vegetation in her furrow.
(Bild: Reinhard Judt)

The men were left in awe
Recently, the young farmer, who was already the state plowing champion in 2017, also competed in this supreme discipline at the national competition, which was held this year by Landjugend Österreich in Walding, Upper Austria. Hannah was the only woman! "Of course, I didn't miss the skeptical looks from my 32 male competitors. They were all the more amazed when I won bronze in the bed plow category and was even able to secure a place on the podium. My colleague Julian Cecil from Leithaprodersdorf and I even won silver in the team competition," says Thrackl, delighted with her medals.

Lofty goals
In addition to numerous fans and spectators, a number of guests of honor also attended the national competition, including State Secretary for Youth Claudia Plakolm and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. "He congratulated us personally at the award ceremony. I think it's cool that he didn't mention that women also have what it takes to plow. It goes without saying that we women can do anything!"

Hannah Thrackl also wants to take part in the next national plowing competition in Carinthia in 2025: "My goal is to come first. It qualifies you to take part in the World Plowing Championships. I really want to be there."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Klikovits
Petra Klikovits
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf