Burgenland woman is Austria’s best bed ploughman

The men were left in awe

Recently, the young farmer, who was already the state plowing champion in 2017, also competed in this supreme discipline at the national competition, which was held this year by Landjugend Österreich in Walding, Upper Austria. Hannah was the only woman! "Of course, I didn't miss the skeptical looks from my 32 male competitors. They were all the more amazed when I won bronze in the bed plow category and was even able to secure a place on the podium. My colleague Julian Cecil from Leithaprodersdorf and I even won silver in the team competition," says Thrackl, delighted with her medals.