Mountain tour in a class of its own in the Tyrolean town of Gamsstadt

This time the ascent starts in Jochberg. The meeting point is at the valley station of the Wagstättbahn from 8.30 am. After the ascent, the hike to the 3S cable car takes guests up to the Pengelstein. Tickets for both cable cars are available at a reduced price on presentation of the coupon (to be found in the Monday edition of the "Tiroler Krone"): 20 euros for adults, 10 euros for children born in 2009 or later.