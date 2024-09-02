"Krone" and KitzSki
Mountain tour in a class of its own in the Tyrolean town of Gamsstadt
On Sunday, September 8, it's finally time to get back to sporting action - at the "Krone" hiking day in Kitzbühel. There are discounts with a coupon - you can find it in today's Monday edition of the "Tiroler Krone"!
Every year, the "Kronen Zeitung" and KitzSki organize a top-class hiking day. This year, on Sunday, September 8, we are calling for a discounted mountain experience high above the famous Gamsstadt.
This time the ascent starts in Jochberg. The meeting point is at the valley station of the Wagstättbahn from 8.30 am. After the ascent, the hike to the 3S cable car takes guests up to the Pengelstein. Tickets for both cable cars are available at a reduced price on presentation of the coupon (to be found in the Monday edition of the "Tiroler Krone"): 20 euros for adults, 10 euros for children born in 2009 or later.
Please note: Tickets cannot be purchased online!
Spoilt for choice
Once at the top, hikers are spoiled for choice. On the one hand, they can choose the pleasure circuit, which is six kilometers long and covers an altitude difference of 150 meters and takes 2.5 hours via the Usterkarsee, Pengelsteinsee and Brunnsee lakes to the Pengelstein summit cross. On the other hand, there is the active tour, which is ten kilometers long and takes 250 meters of altitude to the Steinbergkogel summit cross in four hours.
Lunch at favorable conditions
At lunchtime, all mountain enthusiasts meet up at the Pengelstein mountain restaurant, where they can fortify themselves with a discounted lunch before the hike back down to the valley: With a coupon, you can get a Wiener Schnitzel with a drink for €15 or cheese spaetzle with a drink for €14. Musical accompaniment is of course provided.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!
