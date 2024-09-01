Saying yes by the fjord
Märtha Louise: “Our love will last forever”
Princess Märtha Louise (52) and shaman Durek Verrett (49) tied the knot against the breathtaking backdrop of the Geirangerfjord on Saturday. "Our love has triumphed over all adversity and will last forever," said Märtha Louise after the wedding ceremony.
Her newlywed husband added in an interview with "Hello" magazine: "Love transcends everything, because love is the original energy that we all are on this planet. It triumphs over everything."
Tailor-made dress and tiara
For her second wedding, Märtha Louise wore a custom-made, ivory-colored wedding dress by Tina Steffenakk Hermansen. She also wore the diamond and pearl tiara that her grandfather, King Olav V of Norway, gave her for her 18th birthday.
The proud groom Durek, 49, wore a black tuxedo and trousers with a gold cummerbund and tie knot, a nod to court dress in the 1700s, according to "Hello" magazine, which bought the exclusive rights to the wedding in advance. The couple's monograms were embroidered on the tuxedo jacket, also in gold.
Eldest daughter not succeeding to the throne
Märtha Louise is the eldest child of the Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja and the big sister of heir to the throne Haakon. She herself is number four in the Norwegian line of succession. For the princess, it is the second wedding of her life: she was married to the writer Ari Behn (1972-2019) from 2002 to 2017.
She has three daughters from this marriage. She is said to be very interested in spirituality and esotericism.
Sixth generation shaman
According to Verrett, he is the sixth generation of his family to be a shaman. The 49-year-old from California wants to help people find their true strength in a spiritual way. "Shamanism basically means that I am a bridge to the spirit world," he once said.
Critics accuse him of spouting controversial theories about illnesses and their causes. He himself, on the other hand, sees himself misunderstood and sometimes subjected to racism.
Met through a mutual friend
The couple made their relationship public in 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend. Since then, there has been repeated controversy surrounding the princess and the shaman, who is considered eccentric.
Among other things, criticism has been directed at Verrett's promotion of alternative medical treatments - including claims that a medallion he sold helped him survive a coronavirus infection.
No commercial use of the title
The couple were also repeatedly accused of exploiting Märtha Louise's princess title for commercial purposes. This accusation stems from the early days of the relationship, when the two went on a lecture tour as "The Princess and the Shaman".
That same year, it was decided that Märtha Louise would no longer use her title for business purposes. In 2022, she finally resigned from all official duties for the royal family in order to separate her role at court and her business activities more clearly.
