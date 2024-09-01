Thick air in Bremen
“Lack of ideas!” ÖFB international Friedl criticizes coach
Werder captain and ÖFB international Marco Friedl and his team-mate Marvin Ducksch have strongly criticized coach Ole Werner and his coaching team after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Dortmund. After the red card for BVB, they had hoped for impetus from the coaching bench, but it didn't come, said Friedl.
"We played a great game. But that's not enough for 20 minutes when we were outnumbered. We had our worst minutes after the sending off. We didn't have many ideas then and didn't really know what to do," explained Friedl after the league match against Dortmund.
Bremen had kept up well against the favored Borussia. In the end, however, more than "just" a point would certainly have been possible. The ÖFB international also blames the coaching team: "We players on the pitch are responsible, but we need to communicate more from the outside."
Duksch takes the same line
Friedl received support from striker Duksch. "I had the feeling on the pitch that we weren't dribbling from the back. The one or other help can also come from outside," the German agreed with his captain.
The 30-year-old even added: "I have to be careful what I say. You could tell that we only had the ball. Then maybe we could have substituted another player and made the game more offensive." Duksch himself was substituted in the 90th minute for ÖFB new signing Marco Grüll. The former Rapid player was no longer able to provide any impetus in the short space of time.
Despite the points against Dortmund, the air is thick in Bremen and Werner must be careful not to lose the team. "I do believe that we had an impact. But the basic problem was that we didn't really tackle the central defenders in the spaces that presented themselves," he said in response to the criticism, trying to bring some calm to the public debate. Behind closed doors, however, the discussions are sure to continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
