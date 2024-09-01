Tears in St. Stephen's Cathedral
Simone Lugner: They had so little time together!
In tears, Richard Lugner's widow Simone Lugner explained at the funeral service for the master builder, who died on August 12, at St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, that he would have been proud of how many people came. They were only married for a short time, but for them it was like an eternity.
"It was just so short, it didn't feel like that to me ... I believe in immortality," the 42-year-old explained, sobbing, in an interview with TV channel RTL. In the video published on the channel's website, Simone appears overwhelmed by her grief.
She had obviously not been able to cope with accompanying the coffin to St. Stephen's Cathedral in the morning with her family - Lugner's daughter Jacqueline and her mother Christina - and attending the blessing.
Little time together
She only arrived at Vienna's largest church twenty minutes later to take her seat, accompanied by her mother Eva. After the funeral service, which was led by cathedral priest Faber, she told RTL that they had had so little time together, but it still felt like an eternity to her.
"Were always together"
"For me, it was like an eternity because we were so close. And then he passed away," says Simone and continues: "It was only two and a half months, because it seemed like forever to me. We were just always together, at home and at work."
Her husband would have liked the funeral service. "I'm sure he's there and sees it all." Lugner was certainly happy and proud that so many were there.
Numerous friends and fans of the master builder came on Saturday to say goodbye to the Austrian society superstar in person at the laid-out coffin, on which Lugner's Opernball top hat lay.
Some of his famous "little animals", including "Katzi" Anastasia Sokol and "Bambi" Nina Bruckner, were also there.
Here are some impressions of the funeral service:
"Belief in immortality"
For all of them, the 91-year-old, who was reluctant to be without the company of women, left his mark on their lives. In the end, however, probably most of all that of his sixth wife and widow Simone. "I believe in the immortality of the soul," explained Simone Lugner and she is certain that he will always be there for her.
The funeral took place in the early afternoon in the closest family circle after another funeral service in the Kaasgraben church for invited guests at the Grinzing cemetery. The family thanked the public for their great sympathy: "Richard would have been very pleased."
Richard Lugner died on August 12 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91 after suffering from health problems since June and having to undergo a serious heart operation. He only married his widow Simone on June 1, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
