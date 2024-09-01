Summer school
Students help: “It makes the start easier”
Students and career changers help in Salzburg's classrooms, where the shortage of teachers is becoming a major challenge. Viktoria Karner from St. Michael is already there for the children during the vacations.
Few prospective teachers can boast as much practical experience as Viktoria Karner from St. Michael: she has been in the classroom since her second semester at the University of Teacher Education. "There was always a lot of trust on the part of the management," she says, adding that she was well received. Many of her fellow students have also already immersed themselves in teaching. "Without a job, it would otherwise be financially difficult with the high costs in Salzburg."
This year, Viktoria Karner is at the blackboard two weeks early. She is making it easier for children from all over Lungau, who find it more difficult to make connections, to start the school year as part of the federal summer school. She generally attaches great importance to individual support. "It's important not to simply slap worksheets on every child."
Lateral entrants help alongside students
Until the end of the week, head teachers were still able to register vacancies. At last count, 108 teachers were being sought. In addition to around 220 students, almost 100 career changers are doing valuable work in Salzburg. One of them is Eva Toft from Mittersill.
I come from the field of business education and therefore had good prerequisites for starting out as a career changer at a secondary school.
Eva Toft, Mittelschule Mittersill
She originally comes from the field of business education, then gained practical experience in various roles from the tax office to the archdiocese and now teaches mathematics, geography and religion at Mittersill secondary school. "A great job," she says, looking forward to the new school year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.