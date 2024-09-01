Students help: “It makes the start easier”

Few prospective teachers can boast as much practical experience as Viktoria Karner from St. Michael: she has been in the classroom since her second semester at the University of Teacher Education. "There was always a lot of trust on the part of the management," she says, adding that she was well received. Many of her fellow students have also already immersed themselves in teaching. "Without a job, it would otherwise be financially difficult with the high costs in Salzburg."