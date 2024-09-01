Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Summer school

Students help: “It makes the start easier”

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 11:00

Students and career changers help in Salzburg's classrooms, where the shortage of teachers is becoming a major challenge. Viktoria Karner from St. Michael is already there for the children during the vacations. 

comment0 Kommentare

Few prospective teachers can boast as much practical experience as Viktoria Karner from St. Michael: she has been in the classroom since her second semester at the University of Teacher Education. "There was always a lot of trust on the part of the management," she says, adding that she was well received. Many of her fellow students have also already immersed themselves in teaching. "Without a job, it would otherwise be financially difficult with the high costs in Salzburg."

This year, Viktoria Karner is at the blackboard two weeks early. She is making it easier for children from all over Lungau, who find it more difficult to make connections, to start the school year as part of the federal summer school. She generally attaches great importance to individual support. "It's important not to simply slap worksheets on every child."

Lateral entrants help alongside students
Until the end of the week, head teachers were still able to register vacancies. At last count, 108 teachers were being sought. In addition to around 220 students, almost 100 career changers are doing valuable work in Salzburg. One of them is Eva Toft from Mittersill.

Zitat Icon

I come from the field of business education and therefore had good prerequisites for starting out as a career changer at a secondary school.

Eva Toft, Mittelschule Mittersill

She originally comes from the field of business education, then gained practical experience in various roles from the tax office to the archdiocese and now teaches mathematics, geography and religion at Mittersill secondary school. "A great job," she says, looking forward to the new school year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf