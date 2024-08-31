Record transfer
Cycling star Evenepoel costs bulls 10 million euros
Remco Evenepoel has been the hottest stock in cycling ever since his double victory at the Olympic Games. The Belgian cycling star is now said to be on the verge of a move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. With a rumored sum of 10 million euros, it would be the record transfer.
Remco Evenepoel to the Bulls team? That would be the sensational transfer in cycling. According to insider reports, the Belgian cycling star is set to sign with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in the coming days.
Team boss Ralph Denk is said to have been interested in Evenepoel since last year, but then signed three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic in the fall of 2023.
Cycling journalist Daniel Benson has now reported, with reference to several insider sources, that Evenepoel has received an offer from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. However, the racing team is said to have given the double Olympic champion an ultimatum regarding a decision on his long-term future.
He has a contract for three more years, that's all I can say. He is happy with his team and his friends. That's the most important thing - he's where he wants to be.
Manager-Vater Patrick Evenpoel
During the Tour de France, manager father Patrick Evenepoel still ruled out a move for his son, who rides for the Belgian team Soudal-Quick-Step: "He has a contract for three more years, that's all I can say."
Evenepoel boss furious
Team boss Patrick Lefevere reacted furiously at the Tour de France to transfer rumors about his superstar, who is tied up until 2026: "If someone wants to leave, then there's a price tag. We don't want that, but okay. Are contracts there to be broken? Sure, especially if you have a good lawyer."
Belgians with financial worries
Of course, it is also an open secret that team boss Patrick Lefevere repeatedly has problems financing his team. Last year, there were plans to merge the team with Jumbo-Visma.
Record transfer as a solution
Lefevere would be rid of many money worries with the sale of Evenepoel. Insiders expect a price of around 10 million euros. That would be the record transfer in cycling.
