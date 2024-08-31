As it has been for 631 years
When the people of Bleiburg invite you to their meadow market
This oldest folk festival in southern Carinthia, the Bleiburger Wiesenmarkt, has been around since 1393. Only the one in St. Veit is said to be even older, albeit marginally. But it's never been as hot as it is this year. And yet it's still sooo beautiful! People are still dancing, celebrating and enjoying life until Monday evening.
Only the unfortunate pandemic managed to spoil the Bleiburgers' Wies'n. There was a forced break of two years, which is why this year may only be the 630th market, although the first one should actually be counted as 1 and this year's as the 632nd.
But Arthur Ottowitz, who is organizing this market and folk festival for the 30th time this year, is not so interested in numbers and, above all, records. It's about much more. It's about life, about joy, about a sign of the strength of the people, the country and the economy, about fun and being together.
The only thing that stands out this year is that it is probably the hottest Wiesenmarkt ever. This is because there have been really cold and above all dripping wet years here, even though the market has always taken place at the same time; since 1842 around "St. Egyd", September 1st.
A few more figures: 300 stallholders offer rides, entertainment and goods of all kinds, 60 groups march in the traditional parade and there are sure to be around 100,000 visitors by Monday evening.
Impressive figures
+ March 16, 1393: Right to hold a meadow market
+ It was 99 years before the discovery of America ;-)
+ Only the St. Veiter Wies'n is said to be even older, albeit marginally: 1362.
+ 1842 New date around St. Egyd
+ Traditional "rent" for the Wies'n: 2 lots of nutmeg and cloves as well as the smallest coins in circulation
+ 1995 Market master Arthur Ottowitz takes over the fate of the Wiesenmarkt
+ 100,000 visitors every year
+ 300 stallholders
+ Last Wiesn day: Monday, September 2.
Particularly noteworthy in addition to the fairground, grocers' and traders' market: the new beer mat, which is well on its way to becoming a cult object, Jazz in da Hittn with other festival music, Werner Berg fashion. And special trains until 1.30 am. HM/EH
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
