MotoGP in Spain
Marquez wins sprint, Martin leads the world championship again
Local hero Marc Marquez has ended a dry spell of several years with a commanding start-finish victory in the MotoGP sprint at Aragon. The eight-time motorcycle world champion from Spain took a commanding victory on Saturday ahead of his Ducati colleague Jorge Martin, who regained the world championship lead, and KTM super talent Pedro Acosta, who completed a Spanish podium. For Marquez, it was his first success in a MotoGP World Championship race in 1,042 days (October 2021 in Misano).
In difficult grip conditions in the Spanish desert at Motorland Aragon, Marquez proved his class, triumphing for the first time ever in a sprint and on a Ducati, leaving the home fans cheering. The 31-year-old Spaniard crossed the finish line after eleven laps on the counter-clockwise left-handed circuit with a comfortable lead of three seconds over Martin, with Acosta almost seven seconds behind.
"It feels incredibly good. It's been a great weekend so far. I've controlled everything, but the most important day is tomorrow," said an emotional Marquez, who cheered extensively with his supporters at the podium ceremony. This also makes Marquez the big favorite for the main race on Sunday (2 p.m.).
In qualifying a few hours earlier, Marquez had secured his eighth pole position overall in Aragon with a lead of eight tenths of a second. Acosta took second place on the front row of the grid for the first time. Spielberg winner Bagnaia finished third in qualifying, which was a considerable disadvantage on the dirty track next to the racing line. The Italian only finished ninth in the sprint and is now three points behind Martin in the championship standings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.