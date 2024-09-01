We want to actively live and experience good neighborliness

At a working meeting with Mayor Günther Schalko from Eisgarn from the Neighborhood Plus initiative, it was shown how this can be done. 200 volunteers are active in 10 municipalities as part of this initiative. They offer rides as well as transportation for the sick, take care of shopping trips and much more. Schalko: "We have an app that handles the entire transportation process. " At the same time, they also offer tarot rounds, storytelling cafés and visiting services. Franz Schweifer and Johannes Rieder from the "Verein zur Verzögerung der Zeit" are also on board. They say: "People want to talk to each other. They need dialog and feedback."