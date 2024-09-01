Together in Lower Austria
We want to actively live and experience good neighborliness
It sounds paradoxical: despite digital networking and round-the-clock accessibility, contact with the neighborhood is declining. This is set to change again.
There are 758,583 households in Lower Austria. Whether in rural areas, in an urban environment, in a block of flats or in a tranquil settlement, in a garden house or in a retirement home - all residents have neighbors. The commitment to neighborhoods is also supported by voluntary work. Across the country, 700,000 people are involved as volunteers, spending an average of 7.44 hours a week on their work. Unfortunately, however, contact in the neighborhood is currently on the decline.
For a good life together
Since May 28, the "Krone" reported, countermeasures are being taken. "It's about cohesion in society and counteracting negative developments. Neighborhood care cannot be prescribed, but we can provide impetus," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. We want to set initiatives and develop social skills.
At a working meeting with Mayor Günther Schalko from Eisgarn from the Neighborhood Plus initiative, it was shown how this can be done. 200 volunteers are active in 10 municipalities as part of this initiative. They offer rides as well as transportation for the sick, take care of shopping trips and much more. Schalko: "We have an app that handles the entire transportation process. " At the same time, they also offer tarot rounds, storytelling cafés and visiting services. Franz Schweifer and Johannes Rieder from the "Verein zur Verzögerung der Zeit" are also on board. They say: "People want to talk to each other. They need dialog and feedback."
As this is about the "culture of good neighborliness", Kulturregion-NÖ Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber and his team are also actively involved. "We are planning a symposium at the Atzenbrugg training center in October and want to showcase positive examples in the future," he reports. The "Neighborhood Day" on 20 May 2025 will then show how Lower Austrians can move closer together as neighbors in the future.
Information at: https://freiwilligencenter.at/
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.