Hike through cinematic mountain scenery

An early start to the tour is worthwhile here

Almost the entire section is located directly on a sunny slope, which is why it is worth setting off early in the morning. Once you reach the Unterpartnomalpe, you have the opportunity to stop for refreshments. The route then runs along the goods road and is less strenuous. The Alpe Oberpartnom soon comes into view. Anyone who has seen the film "The Breath of Heaven" (written and directed by Reinhold Bilgeri, 2010) about the 1945 avalanche disaster in the Großes Walsertal will recognize some of the locations, as filming took place here.