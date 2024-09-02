Most beautiful hiking routes
Hike through cinematic mountain scenery
The Alpe Oberpartnom was already used by the Rhaeto-Romanic people. The idyllic landscape around the Breithornhütte was also the filming location for the movie "The Breath of Heaven".
The Breithornhütte at 1680 meters above sea level is the highest hut in the Sonntag-Stein area and is located on the Alpe Oberpartnom. It is named after the Breithorn (2081 m), which towers majestically in the background. From the terrace of the Breithorn hut, you have a fantastic view of the mountains of the Grosses Walsertal, and the Oberpartnomsee lake is just a few minutes' walk away.
A crisp half-day tour leads to this beautiful hiking destination. The starting point is in Sonntag-Stein. From there, take the small, royal blue mountain railroad up to 1300 meters above sea level. From the mountain station, follow the signs to Unterpartnomalpe. This first stage takes you along a meadow path near the chairlift and is quite steep.
An early start to the tour is worthwhile here
Almost the entire section is located directly on a sunny slope, which is why it is worth setting off early in the morning. Once you reach the Unterpartnomalpe, you have the opportunity to stop for refreshments. The route then runs along the goods road and is less strenuous. The Alpe Oberpartnom soon comes into view. Anyone who has seen the film "The Breath of Heaven" (written and directed by Reinhold Bilgeri, 2010) about the 1945 avalanche disaster in the Großes Walsertal will recognize some of the locations, as filming took place here.
The somewhat unusual-sounding name of the Alpe is partly of Rhaeto-Romanic origin (par/pratum = meadow) and partly a reference to the first owners, namely the Lords of Thumb. The earliest mention dates back to 1433, when the area was still called "Barthumb", indicating that the Rhaeto-Romanic people were already using the alpine pastures of Partnom before the Walser immigrated to the area in the 14th century. Over time, the property passed from the Lords of Thumb to the Lords of Blumenegg. In 1621, the property was divided into Ober-Partnom and Unter-Partnom. The alpine pasture rights were later sold to private individuals and to a foundation.
Tips & info
Type: Half-day tour
Starting point: Sonntag-Stein valley station, Großes Walsertal
Note: the cable car operation pauses from 12 to 1 pm
Duration: a good two and a half hours
Ascent: just under 400 meters in altitude
Equipment: ankle-high mountain boots with good tread soles, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, drink, possibly hiking poles for the descent
Refreshment stops: "Seilbahnstuba" directly at the Sonntag-Stein mountain station, Unterpartnomalpe, Breithornhütte (on the mountain), Biosphärenhaus opposite the valley station
Public transport: Bus route 570 (e.g. from Thüringen bus station) to Sonntag cable car
The "Alte Stafel" is about five minutes' walk uphill to the east of the Alpe Oberpartnom. There you can still see the outlines of the nine original huts. Further up the mountain, there are traces of an ancient "salt trail" that once led from Tyrol via the Lechtal valley, Lake Formarin, Laguz, Garmil and Partnom to Sonntag and finally to Au in the Bregenzerwald.
Home cooking at the mountain hut
Once you arrive at the Breithornhütte, you can fortify yourself: Kaiserschmarren pancakes, jacket potatoes, a snack platter, dumplings and curd cheese strudel tempt tired hikers. While you eat, you can enjoy the view of the Breithorn, which gives the hut its name, and the Walser ridge all the way to the Swiss mountains. Afterwards, take a short detour to the lake. On windless days, the surrounding mountain peaks are reflected in the water and make for a beautiful photo opportunity. Afterwards, you return to the mountain station feeling refreshed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.