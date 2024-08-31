On the election campaign
ÖVP candidate calls Chancellor Nehammer a “phoney”
While so far only the Social Democrats have attracted attention in the current election campaign with political ricochets, there is now also the first small "slip" in the ÖVP. In an advertisement in a local party newspaper, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is described as a "blender" by a party colleague and National Councillor. "Mistaken", according to the party.
A small community in Lower Austria was the talk of the town in political circles on Saturday. In the municipal newspaper of Michelhausen in the district of Tulln, ÖVP National Councillor Johann Höfinger wanted to promote himself and his party leader, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. At least the latter apparently didn't work out so well.
The word "none" is missing from the advertisement
The black federal party leader is referred to as a "dazzler" in the corresponding advertising text. "Karl Nehammer is a dazzler, not a dreamer and not a rabble-rouser. He is someone who shapes - not divides. Someone who listens - not disturbs," it says. "A mistake", according to a request from the ÖVP. The word "no" is missing before the word "dazzler", they clarify.
However, as we all know, he who has the damage does not have to take care of the mockery. Just SPÖ National Councillor Andreas Kollross, who famously came under fire for his "Ius primae noctis" slogan, commented on Twitter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.