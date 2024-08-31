Vorteilswelt
On the election campaign

ÖVP candidate calls Chancellor Nehammer a “phoney”

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 11:57

While so far only the Social Democrats have attracted attention in the current election campaign with political ricochets, there is now also the first small "slip" in the ÖVP. In an advertisement in a local party newspaper, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer is described as a "blender" by a party colleague and National Councillor. "Mistaken", according to the party.

comment0 Kommentare

A small community in Lower Austria was the talk of the town in political circles on Saturday. In the municipal newspaper of Michelhausen in the district of Tulln, ÖVP National Councillor Johann Höfinger wanted to promote himself and his party leader, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. At least the latter apparently didn't work out so well.

The word "none" is missing from the advertisement
The black federal party leader is referred to as a "dazzler" in the corresponding advertising text. "Karl Nehammer is a dazzler, not a dreamer and not a rabble-rouser. He is someone who shapes - not divides. Someone who listens - not disturbs," it says. "A mistake", according to a request from the ÖVP. The word "no" is missing before the word "dazzler", they clarify. 

However, as we all know, he who has the damage does not have to take care of the mockery. Just SPÖ National Councillor Andreas Kollross, who famously came under fire for his "Ius primae noctis" slogan, commented on Twitter. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
