ÖVP candidate calls Chancellor Nehammer a “phoney”

The word "none" is missing from the advertisement

The black federal party leader is referred to as a "dazzler" in the corresponding advertising text. "Karl Nehammer is a dazzler, not a dreamer and not a rabble-rouser. He is someone who shapes - not divides. Someone who listens - not disturbs," it says. "A mistake", according to a request from the ÖVP. The word "no" is missing before the word "dazzler", they clarify.