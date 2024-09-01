Affordable, sustainable and high-quality housing

Measure 1: Young family bonus

Young families are supported in building something for themselves. In future, the province of Styria will provide a young family bonus of up to EUR 10,000 in the form of a one-off payment. Young families (at least one spouse under the age of 35 and both under the age of 40) or equivalent family forms who purchase the living space and furnishings required for the family for the first time can claim the young family bonus. As a general rule, it must not have been more than one year since the household was established and can be claimed equally for rented and owner-occupied properties.