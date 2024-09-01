In Styria
Affordable, sustainable and high-quality housing
The Styrian housing offensive starts on September 1st and brings new, affordable housing and higher home ownership subsidies for Styria.
The sharp rise in construction and financing costs has led to a noticeable decline in construction activity, which could result in a shortage of affordable housing in Styria in the medium and long term. To counteract this development, the Styrian provincial government has launched a housing offensive. This aims to continue to make housing affordable, sustainable and of high quality.
Home builders and young families in particular are to be supported by measures such as favorable state loans, the young family bonus and attractive renovation subsidies. This not only promotes the construction of new homes, but also makes it easier for young families to purchase and renovate their own homes.
Investments for affordable housing and sustainable construction projects
With the "major Styrian housing offensive", the province of Styria is planning to invest almost EUR 300 million in the creation of affordable, sustainable and high-quality housing. The aim is to promote multi-storey residential construction and keep rents affordable by providing special subsidies and making existing programs more attractive.
Over the next two years, 5,500 new subsidized apartments are to be built in order to improve the housing situation in the region. In addition, the "Refurbishment for All" program will provide comprehensive support for necessary renovations to enable low-income households to maintain their properties.
The 5 measures of the housing offensive
Measure 1: Young family bonus
Young families are supported in building something for themselves. In future, the province of Styria will provide a young family bonus of up to EUR 10,000 in the form of a one-off payment. Young families (at least one spouse under the age of 35 and both under the age of 40) or equivalent family forms who purchase the living space and furnishings required for the family for the first time can claim the young family bonus. As a general rule, it must not have been more than one year since the household was established and can be claimed equally for rented and owner-occupied properties.
The currently quite complex subsidy structure is simplified to two subsidy categories depending on the financial outlay:
If the outlay is between 15,000 and 100,000 euros (for example, floor laying, kitchen, furnishings), a one-off subsidy contribution of 4,000 euros is received.
If you spend more than 100,000 euros (e.g. for the purchase of a condominium), you will receive a one-off grant of 10,000 euros.
For expenditure up to 100,000 euros, the requirement for a bank loan will no longer apply in future. This one-off grant not only offers direct financial support for the major project in young people's lives of setting up their first home, but also provides support with regard to the strict requirements of the KIM-VO.
Measure 2: Home ownership subsidy
The home ownership subsidy will be made significantly more attractive and expanded in the interests of land and resource-conserving construction. In future, the Province of Styria will no longer only provide significantly higher provincial loans of up to EUR 200,000 for the construction of a new home, but also for the first-time purchase and renovation of an existing home.
Compared to the existing model of home ownership promotion, the possible loan amounts have thus been massively increased, with particular favoritism being given to soil-conserving and ecological measures. For new builds, at least one measure from the new incentive system must be fulfilled in order to be eligible for the subsidy. Both the provincial loan and the attractive renovation subsidies can be claimed for the purchase and renovation of an existing home.
The state loan is also being converted to a graduated loan with a 30-year term and therefore lower annuities. The interest rate is only 0.25 percent p.a. at the beginning and rises to a maximum of 1.5 percent p.a. in the last five years of the term.
Measure 3: Multi-storey construction turbo
In order to further increase the supply of affordable housing in Styria and thus also make rents more affordable, the multi-storey construction turbo - in addition to and with the same subsidy conditions as the recently reformed multi-storey construction subsidy - will be used to build around 1,100 additional subsidized apartments in multi-storey residential construction. This means that over the next two and a half years, a total of more than 5,500 new subsidized rental, owner-occupied and rental apartments with purchase options will be launched in Styria, which are not only affordable, but also ecological and of high quality.
Measure 4: Refurbishment for all
Styrians with low household incomes (lowest third of income) will receive support for the thermal refurbishment of their detached, semi-detached or terraced houses via the new "Refurbishment for all" special subsidy, which provides up to 100 percent of the eligible costs. In this way, we want to give all Styrians the opportunity to make a contribution to sustainability and save energy costs month after month. This special subsidy, which is initially limited until the end of 2025, will be used to renovate around 750 homes to make them climate-friendly in addition to the existing renovation subsidies.
Measure 5: Special funding for thermal refurbishment in non-profit housing
This special funding is intended to thermally refurbish an additional 1,400 rental apartments owned by non-profit building associations. As experience from similar special funding programs in the past has shown, this will massively reduce the energy requirements of an apartment and save tenants money on their utility bills.
A new provincial brochure will be available in all municipalities and banks in Styria in future to provide information about the extensive subsidies available from the province. This practical guide for all those interested in subsidies provides information about the new measures of the housing offensive as well as other existing subsidies. An overview of the state's housing subsidies can also be found at www.wohnbau.steiermark.at.
