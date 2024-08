Oasis are planning 5 concerts at Wembley Stadium

Following the spectacular comeback announcement by Oasis, the pre-sale for the Britpop band's tour in summer 2025 has started. From 10 a.m. (CEST), fans can try to get tickets for 15 concerts by the group led by brothers Liam (51) and Noel Gallagher (57) in the UK. Tickets for the two gigs in the Irish capital Dublin go on sale an hour earlier.