Woman smoked on airplane: greeted by police

Crew searched for the culprit over loudspeakers

On Thursday evening, a smoking offense occurred on a flight from Vienna-Schwechat to Kos. A woman is said to have lit a cigarette in the toilet of a low-cost airplane. According to heute.at, crew members came on the loudspeaker and asked who had been smoking. Furthermore, the announcements are said to have made it clear that smoking on board an airplane is strictly prohibited.