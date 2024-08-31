After Kickl's visit
Vegetable farmers: “Are not a pawn of politics”
The farmers' association "Gemüseland Tirol" has no fear of contact with politicians of other persuasions. However, they dislike being placed in a political corner.
"Tyrolean vegetable growers are in constant contact with all political decision-makers, opposition parties, trade unions and chambers, and we at Gemüseland Tirol naturally do not exclude any party and are always happy to open our doors to interested parties, regardless of their political affiliation," emphasizes Stefan Müßiggang, office manager of Gemüseland Tirol. "It is important to vegetable growers that someone takes care of their problems and tries to remedy the current shortcomings and ensure uniform framework conditions."
We are not demanding anything dishonest - just fair conditions so that we can become competitive again.
Müßigang Stefan jun. Büroleiter Gemüseland Tirol
List of demands presented
The aim is not to become a political pawn, but to address problems. On Wednesday, the current challenges were reported to LH Anton Mattle in a personal meeting. "On Thursday, we were able to welcome Bernhard Höfler, FSG Chairman Tyrol and Board Member of the Chamber of Labor, to Gemüseland Tirol and present our demands in a further meeting. We will also present our demands to Herbert Kickl - as we have done to many other politicians in the past."
Vegetable farmers complain about enormous competitive disadvantages compared to foreign producers. It is now up to the decision-makers to stand up for domestic producers and create fair framework conditions. "We are not asking for anything dishonest - just fair conditions so that we can become competitive again."
