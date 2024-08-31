Vicar General plans play corners in churches

Facilities for children and young people

"A place for children and young people should be a fixed element in church renovations. We have to think about the needs of every generation. Just as it is already a matter of course to pay attention to accessibility," says Mattel, thinking of various options ranging from a kind of play corner with educational materials in the church to a sound system for the youth service. He has already been able to get plans underway for this in Seekirchen.