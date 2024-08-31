Generation change
Vicar General plans play corners in churches
Generational change at the top of the Salzburg archdiocese: Harald Mattel, second man at Archbishop Franz Lackner's side from September, wants to automatically think about space for young people in future.
He is the second man at the head of the archdiocese: a vicar general acts as the archbishop's personal advisor, operational hand, is even considered to be the second self of the head shepherd. Harald Mattel, formerly a parish priest in Seekirchen, is a clergyman who is particularly close to the young church.
It's not just about physical barriers, but about feeling comfortable.
Harald Mattel, Generalvikar
What can the church offer young people? "It's important to deal with questions of meaning and perspectives," says Mattel, who is also happy to face critical questions. "It's about searching for what you want to achieve in life," says Mattel. This requires places in the parishes and organizations that support youth work. Around 35 people in the Archdiocese of Salzburg are primarily responsible for youth work. In addition, there are priests and other employees and religious teachers who are there for children and young people.
Various projects have already been launched to make the church more inviting for the younger generation.
Facilities for children and young people
"A place for children and young people should be a fixed element in church renovations. We have to think about the needs of every generation. Just as it is already a matter of course to pay attention to accessibility," says Mattel, thinking of various options ranging from a kind of play corner with educational materials in the church to a sound system for the youth service. He has already been able to get plans underway for this in Seekirchen.
As Vicar General, he will also be responsible for personnel in the parishes from September. The shortage of parish priests restricts the options available. "Our task is to distribute the staff we have available fairly." There should be different approaches for individual regions.
Staff shortage is a challenge in the parishes
It is important to him to engage in dialog with local full-time and voluntary workers. Thirteen priests in the Salzburg archdiocese are facing a change in September. Transfers and retirements are imminent. Mattel sees international support as positive: "The church should not isolate itself," says the Vicar General.
Reaction to people leaving the church
Does the high number of people leaving the church cloud his view of the future? "I always try to talk to people to find out whether there are perhaps church services that they are already using without realizing it. Or I draw their attention to offers: depending on their life situation, this ranges from the church kindergarten to further education courses in St. Virgil."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.